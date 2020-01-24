Telford need a victory to stay in touch

The Bucks are also hoping to avenge last month’s 2-0 loss to the outfit from West Yorkshire.

They lacked a killer touch in that game and were made to pay, falling to a couple of second-half Celtic strikes.

But after putting four past county neighbours Market Drayton Town in a friendly on Tuesday night, Cowan hopes his charges will carry a cutting edge in the final third.

Ellis Deeney, Matt Stenson and

Marcus Dinanga (double) were on the mark for Telford in the 4-2 friendly win against Drayton at Greenfields.

And they could do with three points against the Celt Army tomorrow to make sure they stay with the rest of the play-off chasing pack.

Currently seven clear of the drop zone, and given the quality they have shown in spells this term, they should not be in danger of going down.

But sitting 14th in the National League North pile, they are nine adrift of seventh-placed Guiseley and will want to make sure it does not go up into double figures. The Bucks have allowed left-sided player Riccardo Calder to leave this week – going to Nuneaton on dual-registration terms.

He had mainly been on the bench along with Dinanga, who will be hoping his brace in midweek was enough to clinch a starting spot.

Cowan may fancy making a tweak to his starting XI too, after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at title-chasing York last time out.

After that game, he called for Telford to be more gritty and also carry greater conviction up front.

A plus point for them is that Farsley enter the encounter having lost their last three league outings.

And their defence may well still be shaken by the four goals they shipped as they were thrashed by Curzon Ashton last weekend.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are hoping to keep it tight after conceding in their last three matches.

All in all, this seems set up to be a hard-fought affair at the unusually-named Citadel.

This game may well be decided by fine margins.