Gavin Cowan has belief in his Telford side

The Bucks, currently 14th in National League North, are heading to Farsley Celtic tomorrow.

They have lost their last two outings, but boss Cowan has been pleased with what he has seen from his side as of late and said: “I think we can achieve something this year, I really do.

“I have a lot of belief in this group now.

“I think that our last six performances have been good and, if your performances are there, the results will take care of themselves.

“I can say we’re going to do something, and say it with conviction. I believe in these lads.”

Telford are aiming to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to York last time out, while Celtic were downed 4-0 by Curzon Ashton in their previous outing.

“We need to be more ruthless in both boxes, that’s the aim for us now. Farsley will be out for a reaction,” added Cowan.

“It’ll be very competitive. At a ground like theirs, you always have to make sure you’re prepared for a real battle. And we will be.

“Against York, it was the same old story. We had three excellent chances and weren’t able to capitalise on them.

“If we can be more clinical at both ends of the pitch, as I say, I think that we can really go on and achieve something this season.”