Former AFC Telford goalkeeper Joe Bursik pens new Potters deal

The highly-rated keeper made 17 appearances for the Bucks last season as they just missed out on the National North play-offs.

He is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at league One side Accrington Stanley, where he will remain until the end of the season.

But Stoke coaches have kept an eye on his progress and rewarded him with a new three-and-a-half year contract.

And the 19-year-old has set his sights on breaking through to the first team when he returns to the Bet365 Stadium next season.

“It’s a great moment for me, getting my second professional deal done, and even better to have it here - a club where I want to be playing,” he said.

“Everyone’s goal is to play in the first team, get as many games as possible and have a good career. I really think Stoke is the club for me to do that.

“That’s my aim, it has to be. And I will always back myself to come in, play as many games as possible and really help the team.

“I will be continuing to work hard at Accrington, it’s been good for me and I’ve learnt a lot.

“The first part of the season was hard as I wasn’t playing, but I’ve remained focused and managed to get in to the team which is obviously the goal and something I’m delighted about.

“Hopefully now, I can finish this season strong, continue to keep my place and start to progress in my career. That’s my number one goal.”