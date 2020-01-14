Gavin Cowan would settle for ‘ugly’ victories at AFC Telford

The Bucks were left empty-handed having put in a committed display at automatic promotion-chasing York, where they came unstuck thanks to two goals in the final 10 minutes.

The Telford chief admits praise from his counterparts is well received, but he would much rather his side focus on getting the job done themselves – even if it means playing ‘ugly’ or ‘rubbish’ football.

Cowan, whose side sit 14th in National North ahead of Saturday’s visit of second-bottom Blyth Spartans, said: “I do get a lot of managers saying that they feel we’re in a false position, saying ‘you’re such a good side’, and that’s lovely, but I’d rather be an ugly, rubbish side and be higher up the table.”

“We have to focus and work on switching our mentality to be winners, we’ve got a big game next (against Blyth Spartans) and we have to focus on being winners. When the ball goes into the box, it should be less about hope and more about having that belief that the ball is going to go into the net.

“I felt we built on our performance against Brackley, where again we deserved something.”

Former Buck Elliott Durrell, who hails from Shropshire, netted his first York goal moments after coming from the bench to edge the Minstermen into a late lead.

Cowan added: “Listen, when we lose, I’m not happy, of course, we’ve no excuses for switching off at key moments, and those fine decision-making moments eluded us. I felt they (York) were better at that, not for the whole game,

“I didn’t feel we were miles off them for the whole game. It comes down to better decision making, and that’s what better resources and finances will bring you. That’s no disrespect to our players, who I thought were excellent.”

Telford are set to find out this week whether centre-forward Matty Stenson, whose loan from Solihull Moors official ended last Saturday, will return to the club.