Jon Royle back battling for Telford position

The 25-year-old had spent two months out on loan at National League North strugglers Bradford Park Avenue.

The Welshman made seven league outings for Avenue, who are not believed to have enquired about extending his short stay at Horsfall Stadium.

Royle will be back at the New Bucks Head today as Telford welcome promotion contenders Brackley Town in league action.

The midfielder, in his fourth campaign at the Bucks, will likely take a place on the bench if involved for Gavin Cowan’s side against the Saints.

It is believed that, at this stage, there are no plans to send him out on another loan.

Royle had only made two league starts for Telford before Cowan sent him out to Park Avenue to pick up minutes over the festive period.

Midfield trio Ellis Deeney, Adam Walker and James McQuilkin have been important contributors to Telford’s recent improvements.

Darryl Knights can operate in midfield positions, but has been out of the side recently.

The Bucks now have three players out on loan, with Henry Cowans and Andre Brown currently at Stourbridge of the division below.

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley is also spending time away from the New Bucks Head, at another step three side in Hednesford Town.