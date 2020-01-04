AFC Telford United 0 Brackley Town 1 - Report and pictures

Clear chances were at a premium for either side in a cagey first half; the Bucks went close when Brackley keeper punched a clearance from a free-kick against Matty Stenson, the ball rebounding over the crossbar, and Lewis smartly saved James McQuilkin’s opportunistic near-post effort.

The visitors went ahead on 33 minutes, when Ndlovu converted one of Brackley’s few opportunities, heading Ellis Myles’ cross back across home keeper Matt Yates and in off the far post.

That proved decisive, though it could potentially have been a bigger margin, Yates making a penalty save in the 51st minute kept the Bucks in this game.

Theo Streete was adjudged, perhaps harshly, to have fouled James Armson trying to reach Ndlovu’s ball in from the right; however, when Shane Byrne went straight down the middle, Yates’ trailing left leg diverted the ball over the crossbar.

The Bucks committed more men forwards in the latter stages, with Brackley sitting deep and absorbing most of what they had to offer.

Ryan Barnett was their main threat, and on 82 minutes he landed a cross onto Matty Stenson’s head; however, the striker could only direct his header straight at Danny Lewis.

Despite plenty of Bucks possession and intent, Brackley held firm.

AFC Telford United: Yates, Birch, White, Deeney (Royle 90), Sutton (c), Streete, Barnett, Walker, Stenson, McQuilkin (Williams 79), Daniels (Dinanga 64).

Unused substitutes: Lilly, Calder.

Cautions: Daniels.

Brackley Town: Lewis, Myles, Franklin, Byrne (c), Audel, Dean, Lowe (Langmead 90), Murombedzi, Ndlovu, Armson (Fairlamb 89), G.Walker.

Unused substitutes: Daire, Smith, Baker.

Goals: Ndlovu (33).

Cautions: Audel,

Referee: Nathaneal Cox.

Assistants: Mark Pearson, Robert Hathaway.

Attendance: 1,103.