AFC Telford United 0 Brackley Town 1 - Report and pictures

AFC Telford United | Published:

A real goal-poacher’s header from Lee Ndlovu took all three points back to Northamptonshire with the visitors in a closely fought contest.

Adam Walker of Telford battles for the ball with Shane Byrne of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Ellis Deeney of Telford and James Armson of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Ryan Barnett of Telford is tackled by Ellis Myles of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Matt Yates of Telford (on loan from Derby County) saves a penalty from Shane Byrne of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Ryan Barnett of Telford gets up for a header (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Adam Walker of Telford is hauled back by Shep Murombedzi of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Theo Streete of Telford battles for the ball with Lee Ndlovu of Brackley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

James McQuilkin of Telford shoots (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Lee Ndlovu of Brackley celebrates after scoring to make it 0-1 (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Shane Sutton of Telford battles for a header in a crowded penalty area (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Clear chances were at a premium for either side in a cagey first half; the Bucks went close when Brackley keeper punched a clearance from a free-kick against Matty Stenson, the ball rebounding over the crossbar, and Lewis smartly saved James McQuilkin’s opportunistic near-post effort.

The visitors went ahead on 33 minutes, when Ndlovu converted one of Brackley’s few opportunities, heading Ellis Myles’ cross back across home keeper Matt Yates and in off the far post.

That proved decisive, though it could potentially have been a bigger margin, Yates making a penalty save in the 51st minute kept the Bucks in this game.

Theo Streete was adjudged, perhaps harshly, to have fouled James Armson trying to reach Ndlovu’s ball in from the right; however, when Shane Byrne went straight down the middle, Yates’ trailing left leg diverted the ball over the crossbar.

The Bucks committed more men forwards in the latter stages, with Brackley sitting deep and absorbing most of what they had to offer.

Ryan Barnett was their main threat, and on 82 minutes he landed a cross onto Matty Stenson’s head; however, the striker could only direct his header straight at Danny Lewis.

Despite plenty of Bucks possession and intent, Brackley held firm.

AFC Telford United: Yates, Birch, White, Deeney (Royle 90), Sutton (c), Streete, Barnett, Walker, Stenson, McQuilkin (Williams 79), Daniels (Dinanga 64).

Unused substitutes: Lilly, Calder.

Cautions: Daniels.

Brackley Town: Lewis, Myles, Franklin, Byrne (c), Audel, Dean, Lowe (Langmead 90), Murombedzi, Ndlovu, Armson (Fairlamb 89), G.Walker.

Unused substitutes: Daire, Smith, Baker.

Goals: Ndlovu (33).

Cautions: Audel,

Referee: Nathaneal Cox.

Assistants: Mark Pearson, Robert Hathaway.

Attendance: 1,103.

