Gavin Cowan defends Telford's cautious approach

The Bucks, who lost their previous game 5-0 in the FA Trophy to Leamington, stuck to the script given to them by Cowan and also rode their luck a little to frustrate Chester, with Cowan unapologetic for the way his side went about their task.

“I think it’s clear to see we had a gameplan in place, a game strategy. We only had Thursday night to work on it; I put it to the players and they performed it to a tee,” he said.

“I don’t want to get too excited about drawing away from home. Obviously, it’s always positive to do that, I’d never shirk that. But ultimately, given the circumstances, it’s a phenomenal result.”

Chester joint-manager Anthony Johnson described the Bucks’ approach as ‘anti-football’ and lamented his own side’s lack of cutting edge. Cowan acknowledged how his opposite number would be feeling.

“They’ll be frustrated; we’ve come here and performed in the manner in which we have and I make no apologies for that,” he added.

“I have to look after our team and our football club. Ultimately, it’s a compliment to them; it’s come off what was a really poor night for us, but it’s a foundation to build on.

“Are we going to play like that for the rest of the season? Probably not.”

The Bucks restored some pride with a display of defensive discipline, aided by the return from injury of captain Shane Sutton, along with fellow defender Ross White and midfielder Ellis Deeney.

“I think given the nature of the game we dealt with a lot of crosses, and that’s Shane’s forte,” said Cowan.

“It’s what he’s paid to do and it was good to have him in there, he got a lot of first contacts. That’s why I picked him, I knew he would do that. But equally I thought Theo (Streete) was good, they all were.”

Cowan will have to do without the services of on-loan Shrewsbury Town wide player Ryan Barnett for at least one game over Christmas.

Barnett was dismissed for a second yellow card late in the game, with the Bucks feeling his first booking for dissent was harsh.

“I think he asked why a decision had been given and said that it ought to be the same for both sides, and he (the referee) booked him,” said Cowan. “I thought the referee was poor for both sides.”