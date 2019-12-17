Telford boss Gavin Cowan: Last year I was Pep Guardiola, this year I'm Peperami

The Bucks boss said his team's performance was 'embarrassing' and lacking in heart.

Cowan apologised to supporters after his 10 men fell to the sorry New Bucks Head defeat.

Riccardo Calder was dismissed after half hour with Telford already 1-0 down. Josh March added a stunning second-half hat-trick inside five minutes before George Carline added his second and the Brakes' fifth in the first round tie.

Cowan said: "It was extremely poor. A result I didn't see coming.

"It's not good enough and not acceptable and we got our just desserts.

"It went from bad to worse. One of our lads gets needlessly sent off, players get injured, it's one to draw a line under hopefully.

"I just said to them there - because it's a talented dressing room - if you believe talent gets through games alone then some won't be playing in the next two games.

"I don't want to discredit the lads too much. We've been beaten at home too often this year, we're out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy, it's not good enough.

"As a group we embarrassed ourselves. Ability and heart alone isn't good enough, we have to bring it together.

"I apologise to everyone who came along to support.

"We're 17th in the league and out the cups, There should be pressure coming along. I'm fully ready for that.

"Last year I was Pep Guardiola this year I'm Peperami. That's football, but it can change very quickly."