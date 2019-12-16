AFC Telford land trip to Kingstonian if they see off Leamington in the FA Trophy

Gavin Cowan's men are preparing for their rescheduled first round tie against the Brakes after the New Bucks Head surface fell foul of the weather on Saturday.

Former winners Telford will face step three side Kingstonian, champions in 1999 and 2000, if they progressed to round two.

The K's, currently 15th in the Isthmian League Premier, knocked out National League Woking in the first round.

They also reached the second round of the FA Cup this season, convincingly beating a young Macclesfield Town side 4-0.

The Kingston upon Thames outfit are currently groundsharing with Corinthian Casuals at King George's Field in Tolworth, south west London.

The Bucks made it to the first round stage after a fine 4-0 victory at National North rivals Guiseley last month. Tomorrow evening's home tie against Leamington is a 7.45pm kick-off and will be played to a conclusion.

The second round ties are set to take place on Saturday, January 11.