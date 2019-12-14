Telford send Andre Brown off to Stourbridge

Brown, 24, left on an initial three month loan in October but Hednesford – who play a division below Telford – were unable to further extend the deal.

He has instead joined Hednesford’s Southern League Central rivals Stourbridge, where he will be alongside fellow Bucks loanee Henry Cowans.

Cowan was pleased to finalise a preferable move for striker Brown, who managed six goals in 12 appearances on loan with the Pitmen.

The Telford chief admitted that former Kidderminster frontman Brown is pushing for a recall if he can continue his scoring touch.

“Hednesford were not in a position to extend Andre’s loan,” Cowan said. “He’s been playing at that level and scoring goals for Hednesford.

“I get on with the Stourbridge chairman and know the set-up there well.

“He will get a lot of games there and that is great for us, especially with Henry there as well.

“They’ll get a huge number of game time in a short space of time and that’s what everybody needs.

Advertising

“Henry was straight into their team (on Monday night) and played a good 70 minutes after three months out injured.

“Andre could be on for a call-back with our lads not finding the net,” added Cowan. “He’s an excellent character with great attributes.”

AFC TELFORD UNITED striker Andre Brown has ended his Hednesford Town loan – but is set to go back out loan elsewhere.

Brown, 24, left on an initial three-month loan but Hednesford, who play a division below Telford, were unable to extend the deal.

Advertising

The aim is to now get the centre forward playing regularly in an another temporary spell away, after he managed six goals in 12 appearances while on loan with the Pitmen.

“Hednesford were not in a position to extend Andre’s loan,” said Bucks boss Gavin Cowan.

And while being due to send him back out on loan, Cowan will be monitoring Brown’s progress closely.

“He is more than capable of playing at our level. He’s an excellent character with great attributes. Altogether, he could be unplayable.”

Midfielder Henry Cowans is currently out on loan at Stourbridge, where he has been sent to get minutes after a spell on the sidelines with an injury.

And he played a part in their 2-1 win against Rushall Olympic on Monday.

“I get on with the Stourbridge chairman and know the set-up there well,” said Cowan.

“Henry was straight into their team (on Monday night) and played a good 70 minutes after three months out injured.”

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley remains on loan at Hednesford.