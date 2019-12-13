James McQuilkin: AFC Telford up to challenge

The Bucks man was in the side as National League North rivals Leamington took all three points from the New Bucks Head in late August.

The 30-year-old expects physical and direct tactics from the Brakes who, in 14th, are three places and one point better off than Gavin Cowan’s men.

“We know what they are like as we played them before,” McQuilkin said.

“They will come and be physical and direct, which is similar to a lot of teams we play in the league.

“It’s a challenge we are used to and the manager will have a game plan. It will be a tough game but cup games are a one-off game where anything can happen.”

Paul Holleran’s Brakes are unbeaten in six games. A first-round victory is worth £4,500 in prize money.

Cowan’s side are looking to respond from last weekend’s home league reverse to Farsley Celtic.

“Losing at home always hurts the squad and the manager,” the former Kidderminster man added.

“We want to do well at home and make the New Bucks Head a fortress. With good home form we can go higher.”

McQuilkin has appeared in 14 of Telford’s 19 league games this season, his second in Telford white, scoring twice.

“I’m quite happy with my form but we want to be higher up the league,” he added.

“If most of us are playing well then we’ll be winning and challenging.”

Cowan is without suspended midfielder Ellis Deeney for the Trophy tie after two yellow cards against Farsley last week.

AFC Telford (4-4-2 diamond): Yates; White, Streete, Sutton, Calder; Walker, McQuilkin, Knight, Barnett; Stenson, Williams.