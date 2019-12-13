Gavin Cowan: Resilience needed from AFC Telford

The Bucks park National League North action this weekend as they eye a place in the second round of the FA Trophy via a home tie with Leamington.

Cowan is largely pleased with the way his side have performed in recent weeks, taking big positives from the previous four matches, despite last weekend’s home league reverse against Farsley Celtic.

He said: “We’ve got to have a little more resilience. I feel like I’m a broken record saying be ruthless in both boxes. “The lads have to take responsibility, we can do all the work we want but it takes players taking responsibility.

“To have that resilience that when we go a goal down it’s not game over, it just makes it a slightly tougher task. Look at the best teams from the last 20 years, it’s that resilience and never-say-die attitude.

“Our strikers could not convert and you live and die by your strikers.

“The performances in the last four games are the positive. We just need it for 90 minutes. But I firmly believe results will look after themselves with our performances. I’m very optimistic but supporters want results, as do we.”

The Bucks would pocket £4,500 by progressing tomorrow.

“It’s an important game for the club,” Cowan said. “That’s a lot of money to us. I don’t like to plead pauper but sometimes I need to explain reality.”

“They’re a very good side. Probably similar to us in resources, if not a bit better off.

“I speak to (Leamington manager) Paul Holleran quite often. He’s a good guy who has been doing it a long time.

“He knows how to win matches which is something I admire. Credit to him because there has been dark times there.

“They’ve had their rebuild, like us, but they’ve got established players in the team now and that’s what we’re striving for.

“We will experience success under me and I’m not the most patient but it needs to take time.

“I’m a man of standards and I’m very passionate about the club.”

Long-serving boss Holleran celebrated 10 years in the Brakes job last week.

Telford are yet to discover whether their three loan players are eligible to feature in this round of the Trophy having been forced out of the previous stage.

The Bucks are without suspended midfielder Ellis Deeney. Long-term injury absentee Shane Sutton was on the bench against Farsley as a back-up option but will not necessarily feature against Leamington as the ankle remains sore.