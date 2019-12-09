Menu

AFC Telford United loan Henry Cowans to Stourbridge

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have sent midfielder Henry Cowans on loan to Stourbridge for a month.

Henry Cowans' last appearance for AFC Telford was the home defeat to Leamington at the end of August

The former Villa youngster is on his way back from an ankle injury that has forced him out of action for three months.

The 23-year-old has not featured since the back end of August owing to the injury.

He has been sent to the Glassboys, who play one division below in the Southern Premier Central, for game time.

Cowans is in Stourbridge's squad for tonight's home clash against Rushall Olympic.

The midfielder joins Hednesford Town duo Andy Wycherley and Andre Brown on loan from the New Bucks Head.

Jon Royle is at league rivals Bradford Park Avenue.

Young defender Billy Sass-Davies has returned to parent club Crewe after Telford deciding against renewing his loan.

