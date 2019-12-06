AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: A win is a win

The Bucks did it the hard way last weekend, coming back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to strike late in beating Darlington.

And tomorrow’s visit of eighth-placed Farsley Celtic in National North sparks memories of last season’s FA Trophy thriller in West Yorkshire, almost exactly a year ago, which finished 4-3 in Telford’s favour.

When asked about his team putting in a performances across both halves, Cowan said: “Absolutely that is where I expect us to be.

“People think I’m crazy and we were probably fourth or fifth at this point last season, but I’d rather be where we are now. We’ve got great characters in the changing rooms and a strong group.

“The last thing you want is to start 2-0 down, I don’t want to create that identity. It’s about keeping the ball out the net and sticking it in the other net.

“If we’d have gone 3-0 up and won 3-2 the result is the same. I’m very focused on the performance and hopefully that’ll lead to the result.

“We had to work hard last season (at Farsley) it was a tough game and this will be the same, but it’ll be tough for them too.”

Striker Matty Stenson came off ill for Marcus Dinanga at half-time at Darlington, but has recovered to be in contention to play tomorrow. But captain Shane Sutton is unlikely to make his return from a long-term ankle injury.