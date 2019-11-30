Phil Trainer: AFC Telford are a better side now

Trainer played alongside manager Gavin Cowan and was part of the Bucks side that won promotion to the Conference thanks to his last-gasp play-off winner in 2011.

But, with Cowan recently making big changes to the squad that began this National League North season in stuttering form, Trainer feels the Telford ranks are in a very positive place, even surpassing Andy Sinton’s promotion-winning side.

“The group we have now is the best we’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Trainer, who alongside Cowan is aiming to take three points from the long league trip to Darlington today.

“Myself and Gavin are always having conversations about it. We were quite successful when we played here but I would probably say that this group is better than that team. We see them in training and some of the stuff they do.”

Trainer was brought back to the club as assistant by boss Cowan last summer.

He praised the group for carrying out a gameplan to the letter in an impressive FA Trophy success last time out.

“Last Saturday against Guiseley they did what we worked on in the week leading up to it and it was fantastic to see it all work,” Trainer added.

“Hopefully what we’ve done in training this week will work today and we can replicate that.”

Meanwhile, Cowan’s No.2 provided an update on the fitness of long-term absentee, club captain Shane Sutton, who is said to be nearing a comeback.

Sutton has missed more than two months of action with a hairline fracture in his ankle and was nearing a return but suffered a setback in training through a further knock.

“Shane is not too far away. We take it day by day with him. We don’t want to rush him and have a recurrence,” said the assistant.

“He will be like a new player for us – a fantastic addition to the squad.”