Phil Trainer thankful for backing of Telford board
Assistant boss Phil Trainer has praised Andy Pryce and the AFC Telford board for backing the squad with the ‘luxury’ option of overnight travel.
The Bucks travel to the north east tonight ahead of tomorrow’s National League North encounter at Darlington, where Telford, 16th, can climb above their 14th-placed hosts and as high as 12th with a win.
Trainer revealed such preparation can make a real difference for Gavin Cowan’s side. He said: “We’re giving ourselves the best preparation by going up tonight.
“To go up the night before means the lads don’t just have 10 or 15 minutes to get going. Fair play to the chairman, he backs us with most we ask for.
“It’s a big thing going up there the night before. The lads will be more fresh and don’t have to get up so early. It can be very tough making the long trips so to have this luxury is something we’re very grateful of.”
Former Telford playing hero Trainer continued. “Everyone is aware of the professionalism Gav demands off staff and players.
“Every little one per cent can help is what he says.”
Matt Stenson, Ryan Barnett and Billy Sass-Davies are available after missing the FA Trophy win at Guiseley.
