Telford's Gavin Cowan tells Lilly to blossom

Lilly made just his ninth appearance of the season, scoring in the FA Trophy success at Guiseley last weekend, and is aiming to remain in Cowan’s thoughts for tomorrow’s long National League North trip to Darlington.

The 21-year-old, transformed from a striker to a centre-half by Bucks boss Cowan, has been told what to do to keep his place after an eye-catching display last time out.

“Having been the one to convert him I know what he’s capable of,” Cowan said.

“The only question now is can he continue it? All players in the team need to show that consistency if they want to keep their place, they need to impress.

“We have Shane Sutton coming back, Billy Sass-Davies, Theo Streete and Ross White.

“Players are going to have to be consistent. Zak did well on the day but I know what he’s capable of.

“What we find with players is they come in and stamp their authority because they want to have a place in the team.

“But then their quality wanes when they become complacent, I can remember that a couple of times.

“We need consistent performances. There is no time to switch off or take a place for granted at our football club.”

Tomorrow’s hosts, the improving Quakers, sit 14, two points and two places better off than the Bucks, having played one match fewer.

Led by former Blyth boss Alun Armstrong, Darlo showed the nation what they are capable of by taking League Two Walsall to an FA Cup replay recently, drawing 2-2 at the Banks’s Stadium.