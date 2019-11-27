Telford target Shane Sutton return for Darlington trip

Welsh defender Sutton has not played for more than two months, last featuring in the disappointing FA Cup home exit to Nantwich in September.

He had been playing through a hairline fracture in his ankle and received another setback in training a couple of weeks ago.

Boss Gavin Cowan, who also has Brendon Daniels (hamstring) and Henry Cowans (ankle) back available, said: “We’re trying to push Shane for the weekend.

“We can’t guarantee but hopefully he’ll be fit and ready for (training) Thursday.

“Ultimately he’s not quite there, he’s on the cusp but can’t quite get to the finish line.

“When you’ve been out for this period of time it can become monotonous and you can go stir-crazy, I remember that feeling.

“He’ll be chewing his own foot, but he’ll have to work hard to get back into the team and that’s the same for everyone.

“It’s big to have him back around, he’s a big character, but like anyone else he needs to earn the right to play because we have Theo (Streete), Zak (Lilly), Billy (Sass-Davies) and we know what Ross (White) brings.”

Telford have no other injury concerns.