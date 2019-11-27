Menu

Advertising

Danni Garrett bags five in big Bucks win

AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United Ladies stamped their authority all over the West Midlands Regional Women’s League Division One North title race.

Danni Garrett bags five in big Bucks win

The league leaders thrashed second-placed Wyrley 9-2 – with Danni Garrett the star of the show by bagging five of those in the first half.

Charlotte Budd was also on target as they went in at half-time 6-1 up, and they dished out more pain in the second half.

Budd was on target again, while Ash Kilgour and Jorgie Pendrous also scored to wrap up a memorable victory.

Shifnal Town picked up their first league win of the season – and it was a notable one.

They overcame Shrewsbury Town In The Community 3-2 thanks to goals from Maria Bell, Savannah Howes and Jessica Wood.

That leaves Shrewsbury third, four points behind table-toppers Telford, having played a game more. The county rivals meet at Shrewsbury on Sunday (2pm).

AFC Telford United Football Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News