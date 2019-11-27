Danni Garrett bags five in big Bucks win

The league leaders thrashed second-placed Wyrley 9-2 – with Danni Garrett the star of the show by bagging five of those in the first half.

Charlotte Budd was also on target as they went in at half-time 6-1 up, and they dished out more pain in the second half.

Budd was on target again, while Ash Kilgour and Jorgie Pendrous also scored to wrap up a memorable victory.

Shifnal Town picked up their first league win of the season – and it was a notable one.

They overcame Shrewsbury Town In The Community 3-2 thanks to goals from Maria Bell, Savannah Howes and Jessica Wood.

That leaves Shrewsbury third, four points behind table-toppers Telford, having played a game more. The county rivals meet at Shrewsbury on Sunday (2pm).