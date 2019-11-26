Telford get home tie in FA Trophy

Gavin Cowan’s Bucks made this stage with a fine 4-0 victory at fellow step two side Guiseley over the weekend and have been rewarded with a welcome home tie.

Leamington are 18th in National North, two places and one point below Telford.

The Brakes have already won at the New Bucks Head this season. They registered a 3-1 success in a disappointing day for the hosts during the August Bank Holiday.

Telford are eyeing more success in the competition that took them to the semi-final last season.

Cowan’s men pocketed £3,750 thanks to progression to this stage and the first round prize money, which will be played for on Saturday, December 14, is worth £4,500.

National League side Wrexham, who enter the competition at this stage, face a difficult trip to FC Halifax Town, who are battling it out at the top of non-league’s top tier.