Telford get home tie in FA Trophy
AFC Telford have been drawn at home to National League North rivals Leamington in the FA Trophy first round.
Gavin Cowan’s Bucks made this stage with a fine 4-0 victory at fellow step two side Guiseley over the weekend and have been rewarded with a welcome home tie.
Leamington are 18th in National North, two places and one point below Telford.
The Brakes have already won at the New Bucks Head this season. They registered a 3-1 success in a disappointing day for the hosts during the August Bank Holiday.
Telford are eyeing more success in the competition that took them to the semi-final last season.
Cowan’s men pocketed £3,750 thanks to progression to this stage and the first round prize money, which will be played for on Saturday, December 14, is worth £4,500.
National League side Wrexham, who enter the competition at this stage, face a difficult trip to FC Halifax Town, who are battling it out at the top of non-league’s top tier.
