Telford's Gavin Cowan is delighted with Moors loanee

The Coventry-born forward has made five starts since arriving on loan from National League outfit Solihull Moors.

And Cowan has been delighted with the 25-year-old’s contribution in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, where he has netted once.

“It’s just the character of the lad really,” said Cowan, who was taking his side to Guiseley today in the FA Trophy.

“He’s someone who has come in and we haven’t known each other for a massive period of time, but I’d definitely go in the trenches with him.

“And I know he would do with me as well. We’re very like-minded.

“We’re quite similar people. I think the definition of a big character is someone who is comfortable around other big characters.

“I think a lot of people portray they’re a big character and then shy away when others arrive.

“He’s similar to how I was. I welcomed big characters and wanted everybody to be a part of it.

“You don’t have to be the focal point, you want to be part of a successful machine and he’s that.

“He’s been an unbelievable injection in the training room and what you’re seeing on the football pitch.

“He’s an amazing lad and we’re really pleased to have him.”

Stenson, who signed an 18-month contract with Moors when he joined them from Leamington in October 2018, is scheduled to stay with the Bucks until January 11.