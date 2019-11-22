Gavin Cowan: This AFC Telford side is developing

The Bucks chief feels that, while not currently reflected in the National North table, the club as a whole is in a strong position after recent changes.

Telford are preparing to get their FA Trophy campaign under way with a trip to league rivals Guiseley and hope they can replicate the run that took them to the competition’s last four last term.

But Cowan would not rewind time to last season and is encouraged by the strides Telford have made.

“If you were to ask me to swap being flying high like last year to where we are now I would not change,” Cowan said.

“We’ve moved forward a long way, it’s not reflected in the league table but I see all of the football club. I get to see the changing room and how the players in there have developed.

“I feel we’re in a really good position and that we’re ready to let the handbrake go, we’ve just been revving the engine. This game is another great opportunity to knit the group of players together. There’s been a lot of change, this is a mini-rebuild but there’s lots of togetherness.”

Cowan was impressed with his side’s performance last time out in the 2-2 home draw against in-form Spennymoor.

Shane Sutton and Brendon Daniels are not fit to feature and midfielder Henry Cowans also remains out.

Cowans, 23, has not featured for almost three months, since the hugely disappointing August Bank Holiday home defeat to Leamington.

Telford boss Cowan says the former Villa youngster faces a long road back but insists he has the chance to make an impression.

Cowan added: “Henry is back to full fitness but he’s going to have to work hard because I believe all players have to earn the right to play.

“Results have not quite gone our way but certain players in that position have performed admirably.

“It’s about working hard and getting your head down. Whoever performs best in games and training will play and I’m a big believer of that.

“That way it gives the players the hope that they can get in.”