A good Trophy run can help to galvanise Telford

Telford embarked on a stunning run in the competition last time around, progressing through five rounds to a two-legged semi-final with National League Leyton Orient.

Unfortunately the O’s proved one step too far for Cowan’s men, but memories made at Hartlepool, Spennymoor and Solihull Moors in particular will live with supporters for some time.

Like last season, the Trophy road to Wembley begins away at a National League North rival, as Telford went up to the north east to win at Darlington on a Friday night, writes Lewis Cox.

Telford chief Cowan said: “We saw what it did last season, it galvanised all of the supporters again after a rough few seasons.

“Players, fans and staff rekindled that relationship and I’m very keen to ensure of that. We’re a community club and everyone plays a part. We can’t have the club without staff, players, supporters and businesses.

“It galvanised us in so many ways. The board will think about the finances and supporters are longing and yearning for a cup run, but we have to treat it as a game.

“As a manager I’m thinking about knitting a group together to help be successful.

“But there’s a common denominator for us all and that is that we want to win.

“We work on extremely limited resources, constantly checking the accounts, but the run put us in a healthier position.

“It can be looked at different ways by staff, supporters and players. For us we’re just treating it as another game to develop further.”

AFC Telford fans during the FA Trophy semi final first leg fixture between Leyton Orient and AFC Telford United at Brisbane Road

A crowd of 3,478 packed into the New Bucks Head against the late Justin Edinburgh’s Orient to see Cowan’s men fall just short of overturning the 1-0 first-leg deficit in March

That was a week after 600 fans had backed the Bucks at Brisbane Road.

It’s a stretch to imagine that kind of following will be at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park, but Telford will remember well what a run in this competition can do for you.

Both sets of players know each other well. Cowan’s men tamed the Lions with a 4-1 home win a little over a month ago, where Aaron Williams found the killer touch to fire a treble.

Guiseley, 10th in National North, were victims of perhaps the New Bucks Head’s greatest day, when current assistant Phil Trainer rose to head home a dramatic play-off final winner in 2011.

“We know all about them but they know all about us,” Cowan added.

“It’s a tough draw for both teams but a great opportunity to let the safety catch off and enjoy the day.

“Last year we were remarkable at Hartlepool, played some remarkable football. Then we went to freezing Spennymoor on a Tuesday night and won ugly.

“That’s the cup. It’s a level playing field. If you’re against a lower side it’s no-win, there’s not even a pat on the back or a reward because you were expected to win but we saw what can happen against Nantwich (in this season’s FA Cup defeat).

“We beat Guiseley 4-1 because we put them to the sword. But we have to prepare and turn up because there are no certainties.

“We’re playing against a very good team so we need to focus on being the best we can be.”

Likely line-up

AFC Telford (4-4-2 diamond): Yates; Birch, Streete, Sass-Davies, Calder; Deeney, McQuilkin, Walker, Barnett; Williams, Stenson. Subs: White, Lilly, Knights, Cowans, Dinanga.