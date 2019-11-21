Advertising
Ryan Barnett is relishing his return to AFC Telford
Ryan Barnett is focused on replicating his scintillating AFC Telford form of last season to catch the eye at parent club Shrewsbury again.
The silky attacker has found game time tough to come by at Montgomery Waters Meadow and recently sealed a loan to spend the rest of the campaign at the New Bucks Head.
Barnett, 20, was a big hit at his hometown club last season, where he was a regular on the wings for Gavin Cowan’s side, who fractionally missed out on the National North play-offs and made it to the FA Trophy semi-finals.
“It got to a point where I was just training and chances were limited, that’s where you get a bit frustrated and your head goes a little bit,” Barnett admitted.
“That was the time to try to push for something. The option came up to come back here, it was definitely the best option I had.
“I knew I’d come here and play, and backed myself to play well, the supporters were good to me last year and there’s a manager in Gav who believes in you – that’s the main thing you want.”
Barnett, who was born in Shrewsbury but raised in Telford, made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Bucks last term.
