Ryan Barnett is relishing his return to AFC Telford

The silky attacker has found game time tough to come by at Montgomery Waters Meadow and recently sealed a loan to spend the rest of the campaign at the New Bucks Head.

Barnett, 20, was a big hit at his hometown club last season, where he was a regular on the wings for Gavin Cowan’s side, who fractionally missed out on the National North play-offs and made it to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

“It got to a point where I was just training and chances were limited, that’s where you get a bit frustrated and your head goes a little bit,” Barnett admitted.

“That was the time to try to push for something. The option came up to come back here, it was definitely the best option I had.

“I knew I’d come here and play, and backed myself to play well, the supporters were good to me last year and there’s a manager in Gav who believes in you – that’s the main thing you want.”

Barnett, who was born in Shrewsbury but raised in Telford, made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Bucks last term.