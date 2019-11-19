Chris Lait leaves AFC Telford for Tamworth

Summer signing Lait has found himself out of favour at the New Bucks Head and is the latest player to depart as boss Gavin Cowan seeks to find a winning formula.

He has rejoined the Lambs on a permanent deal until the end of the season, with an option to extend it.

His last Bucks appearance was in the 3-1 home defeat to Boston United at the start of the month.

Lait was one of several new players brought in over the summer as the Bucks looked to build on last season’s promising campaign when they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He made 41 appearances and scored 21 goals to finish as top scorer during an impressive year for Tamworth. But his time with Telford failed to take off and he departs having made just six starts for Cowan’s men.

Telford also have Andy Wycherley, Andre Brown and Jon Royle out on loan, while Steph Morley joined Leamington.