AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan amazed by ‘wonderful’ Ellis Deeney

Deeney missed two games through the illness – back-to-back defeats against Boston and Curzon Ashton – but returned to put in a ‘wonderful’ performance, according to Cowan, in the 2-2 draw with high-flying Spennymoor.

The Bucks chief revealed club staff were concerned about the midfielder’s well-being after the 4-1 win over Guiseley exactly a month ago.

“What I would say is the midfield were just awesome,” said Cowan. “Ellis was re-energised. Supporters won’t know this but Ellis has been suffering from three or four weeks with quite a bad bug.

“He probably played a couple of games where he was under the weather but didn’t want to come out because he has that loyalty to his team-mates.

“But he’s back at it and it’s great to have him back to full health and fitness.

“I think the last game he played was Guiseley, where he played well, and afterwards he came in to the physio room and was really struggling.

“Something wasn’t quite right with fatigue, we were concerned for a while. But we got over a couple of weeks and he’s come back all clears. Everybody is happy. Credit to Ellis, he put in quite a wonderful performance.”

Deeney, 28, has made 72 appearances in his two years at Telford, and wore the captain’s armband in place of Shane Sutton against the Moors.