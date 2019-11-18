Gavin Cowan: This AFC Telford side the best I’ve managed

The Bucks staged a two-goal fightback to draw with in-form Spennymoor in the National League North.

Adam Walker and Billy Sass-Davies scored either side of half-time after the visitors had surged into an early two-goal lead.

But Cowan, who has made necessary changes to his Telford squad over the last month, revealed he believes this group is the best he has managed in his time as New Bucks Head chief, trumping the success last season’s side managed.

“Their character – this is the best changing room I’ve had since I’ve been a manager,” said Cowan.

“They’re all together, desperate to do well and they did brilliantly well after the first 15 minutes.

“I think they are capable of managing themselves. They’re a great group and that performance was really a performance I’m proud to be a manager of.

“I would never be disloyal enough to say I wouldn’t be proud but I’ve been hurt at times.

“But they were definitely a reflection of me and what I’m all about.

“It all comes from them. I don’t think I’m looking into eyes and seeing empty spaces, I’m looking in their eyes now and they are here with me.

“They are as emotionally involved as I am and that’s really rewarding.”

While the Bucks boss was looking to take three points at home to the Moors he was pleased with the way his side fought back from an early deficit.

A Glen Taylor penalty and James Roberts finish gave the fourth-placed visitors the lead.

Telford debutant left-back Riccardo Calder, finally back from a groin injury, conceded the spot-kick and was caught out for the visitors’ second.

Cowan admitted the former Aston Villa youngster was too eager to impress.

The boss added: “He was just very emotionally invested. He went to have his debut five weeks ago but pulled his groin running in from the warm up.

“He’s desperate to do well for the lads, he wants to earn respect. He was in a rush to put in a performance but was a couple of yards of it in the first half.

“In the second he gave us something really different. He came good and he will be a brilliant player for us.”