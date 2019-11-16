Hard work ended our hard luck story – AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The Bucks fell 2-0 down inside 24 minutes to the side that had lost just once in 15 games this season but rallied well to pull level just after half-time.

Cowan's side had the better chances over the course of 90 minutes but neither side could find another way through in what was an entertaining, open clash at the New Bucks Head.

Goals from Adam Walker and Billy Sass-Davies completed the comeback for Telford, who recovered from back-to-back defeats against Boston and Curzon Ashton to move up one place to 15h in the National League North.

The Bucks boss believes that it was through the hard yards that Telford put to an end to the misfortune they have felt after several games this season.

"It was one point at home and you home for three but what I wanted from them before the game was to put in a performance and I thought they did that," Cowan said.

"We lacked a bit of first contact defensively all over the pitch, the strikers, midfielders and defenders.

"Our first contact defending was pretty poor for 20 minutes which gave them the impetus but after that I thought we took full control of the game.

"It's difficult because we're 2-0 down and some of the lads might start to think 'oh no, here we go again' because we've been that unlucky team over recent weeks.

"But it's credit to the players, it's all down to them, they've worked so hard through the week."

Riccardo Calder, on his Bucks debut, conceded an early penalty dispatched by Glen Taylor before winger James Roberts helped the north east visitors, who are fourth, to a second.

Walker lofted a peach into the Spennymoor top corner five minutes before half-time and Crewe loanee Sass-Davies stopped to head in James McQuilkin's corner two minutes after the break to earn the hosts a point.

Telford should have gone in at half-time at least level but Walker's effort was spectacularly cleared off the line before a Matty Stenson rocket thundered off the crossbar.

Cowan added: "It's hard to articulate, without sounding like an excuse maker because that's the last thing I am, I look at myself and my players first.

"We have felt a little bit like that (unlucky) this season, but my big talk on Thursday was about us not being the team that moaned at the ref and blame the referee.

"We didn't want to be that 'same old us' or 'typical us' and to turn it around would be to work hard, show desire and be together.

"We had a laugh in the changing room because Arlen (Birch) had the ball in the mid phase and went to play the ball to Billy (Sass-Davies) and mis-hits it and it becomes a better ball than he hoped.

"It starts going our way, it's those little things, very small margins. If they're continuously not going your way you start to feel very sorry for yourself.

"But we have to take responsibility, control the controllables and the lads did that. There was no whinging, moaning or pointing the finger at anyone.

"I think we've quite rightly accused referees of poor performances but the officials were good today.

"The lads looked at themselves and I think we should've won the game."