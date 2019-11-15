Ross White: Attitude is spot on in Telford squad

Boss Gavin Cowan re-shaped his Bucks squad over recent weeks to help arrest a disappointing run of results and long-serving White revealed the new signings have made a big impression.

Arlen Birch, Riccardo Calder, Matty Stenson, Matt Yates and Ryan Barnett are all recent recruits at the New Bucks Head.

Cowan’s men welcome fourth-placed Spennymoor Town in National North tomorrow looked to respond from last weekend’s defeat at Curzon Ashton.

“Even looking on paper, you can tell by peoples’ records, histories and promotions won it’s a good group,” said White, 23.

“We know because we see it in glimpses in matches – not often enough – but a lot in training.

“After spending a couple of weeks with certain people you know what people are capable of and see what they do.

“The main thing is the attitude. At this level there’s a lot of talent dropping down from the higher leagues.

“Little things like individual mistakes happen from time to time but when we look back at the end of the season the thing they will have kick-started us is attitude.

“Sometimes you can’t help individual mistakes but one thing you can do is make sure your attitude is spot on and work hard every training session.”

“But the main thing that is different about this group is everybody has got the right attitude in wanting to achieve more, be better, getting on to each other about standards if someone’s not keeping the standard off the pitch they’ll be told.

“That’s the main difference I’ve noticed about this group.”