Gavin Cowan challenges AFC Telford to hit back

The National League North side fell to a 2-1 defeat away at struggling Curzon Ashton on Saturday, a week after a 3-1 loss at home to Boston United.

The Bucks now sit 16th in the league with only one win in their last five games.

Cowan was left devastated after throwing away their lead against Curzon and is now calling on his players to string together positive results between now and Christmas.

“We’ve got a good thing going at the club and there’s a lot of positivity,” he said.

“Were going to hopefully put a run together between now and Christmas, that’s the lads’ words.

“That’s come from them, they’re committed.

“I think that will galvanise them.”

Next, Telford welcome high-flying Spennymoor Town and Cowan is asking for more focus and a ruthless attitude from his players.

“I was more concerned with the lads losing focus by getting on the referee’s case,” he added.

“I told them to focus on the job at hand.

“We have to be more ruthless in the box with defending by heading the ball clear.

“We aren’t dominant enough defensively, someone’s got to release themselves and head the ball over the halfway line.

“When it comes to the crunch, you have to be ruthless in front of goal and when you’re defending.”