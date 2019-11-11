AFC Telford United set for Guiseley trip in the FA Trophy

Gavin Cowan's men have been drawn at National North Guiseley in the third qualifying round.

The tie will take place at Nethermoor Park on Saturday, November 23.

The Bucks fell just short of a Wembley final last season, losing over two legs to National League champions Leyton Orient in the semi-final.

Guiseley, who are managed by Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill, are seventh in the table with seven wins from 16 this term.

Telford saw off the Lions 4-1 at the New Bucks Head in league action last month.