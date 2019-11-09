Gavin Cowan is expecting Telford rebuild to take time

The Bucks are looking for a morale-boosting win at Curzon Ashton today after a tough season so far in National League North.

Cowan initially gave the majority of last season’s squad, which nearly made the play-offs and got to the FA Trophy semi-finals, another go – but has since made changes.

And he said: “At the moment, we are struggling to find that consistency. But we’re in a rebuilding stage.

“I recruited a lot of lads from last year and I think people saw why but it’s not gone brilliantly.

“This rebuilding process takes time and it’s consistency that we need moving forward. The new players need to understand about consistency.

“It takes time for us to see where the players are at physically and mentally. The players have to be ready to do it again.”

Cowan has come under some pressure, but he is confident things will take a turn for the better with a little bit of time.

“The chairman (Andy Pryce) and I do a lot of talking about how we’ll move forward,” he added.

“The players are all in good spirits, we have a great group more than capable of competing but we need to click a little more.

“It’s a little too topsy-turvy for me at the moment and I want that consistency, but it’ll take a bit of time.”