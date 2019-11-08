Telford's Gavin Cowan cautious on Curzon threat

The Bucks head to Greater Manchester to take on a lowly Nash side who were beaten 3-0 at Gateshead on Wednesday – a result that extended their winless run to 14 games, writes Lewis Cox.

Mark Bradshaw’s outfit are one off the bottom of the table and this looks the perfect fixture for the Bucks to get back on track.

But Cowan knows they cannot afford to take anything for granted as they bid to put the home defeat by Boston United behind them.

“They have not had a great run and find themselves down there, but any team could be down there in this league,” he insisted. “We will focus on what we can do. If those foundations are there then we will get a positive result.

“We need to be totally at it, playing to the maximum.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas in this league. We can’t just expect to go anywhere and just turn up, that’s not going to happen. We’ve got to go there and give everything.

“They’ve been competing in this league a few years now.

“They are very hard working and play with lots of endeavour.

“(Former Shrewsbury midfielder) Nicky Wroe is their captain in midfield and brings a lot of experience.

“We’re not playing any mugs, we have to be right at it. They are a threat but then so are we.”

Shrewsbury midfielder Ryan Barnett is likely to make his Bucks debut after rejoining on loan.

Curzon include the sons of Trevor Sinclair (Isaac) and Dean Saunders (Callum) in their squad.