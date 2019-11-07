AFC Telford United hoping to complete loan signing before Curzon Ashton trip

Gavin Cowan has an eye on further boosting his squad after the recent additions to the New Bucks Head squad.

And the Bucks are looking to strengthen their options ahead of the trip to the struggling Nash, who haven’t won in 12 games.

Cowan has brought in Arlen Birch, Riccardo Calder and loan frontman Matty Stenson in recent weeks to bolster his Telford ranks.

Birch and Stenson have settled in well while left-sided player Calder is recovering from pulling his quad in the build up to what would have been his debut.

He is unlikely to return for Saturday, while club captain Shane Sutton is another who is not fit for the clash in Greater Manchester. Sutton told the Shropshire Star last week he was hopeful of making a return from a troublesome hairline fracture in his ankle.

But he is due to see a specialist today to get a further update.

Fellow defender Zak Lilly took a knock in the build-up to one of the Boston goals last weekend but trained as usual on Tuesday.

Boss Cowan said his squad looked ‘awesome’ in response to the defeat in training and will meet again for tonight’s session.