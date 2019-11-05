AFC Telford United send Jon Royle on loan to Bradford Park Avenue

Boss Gavin Cowan says the holding midfielder will spend until January 1 with the Bucks' National North rivals to get the game time he needs.

The Telford chief added that Royle, 25: "Isn’t where he needs to be so we decided this would be the ideal short term scenario for the player and team."

Royle, who has been with Telford since 2016, has made just four league appearances this season, starting twice.

Telford lost both league encounters that Royle started in this season, at home to Leamington and more recently at Blyth Spartans, on September 28.

He has found himself below Ellis Deeney and Adam Walker in the midfield pecking order.

Cowan also has James McQuilkin and Darryl Knights as central midfield options.

Welshman Royle is one of three senior players now out on loan, with Andre Brown and Andy Wycherley both at Hednesford Town.