AFC Telford and Capgemini united in fight against homophobia in football

Gavin Cowan’s men will proudly wear shirts, which feature an LGBT+ inspired rainbow flag and sponsors, for the National League North home clash against Spennymoor Town on Saturday, November 16.

The 'Kicking It OutFRONT' day – part of the Active Inclusion Programme – at the New Bucks Head will be part of a family fun day to raise awareness of homophobia in the sport.

Bucks players' shirts will be auctioned after the game with funds donated to XYZ Youth Group, a charity that supports LGBT+ young people in the county.

AFC Telford managing director Ian Dosser said: “AFC Telford United fully supports Capgemini's diversity and inclusion agenda and this collaboration allows the football club to further enhance our policies and behaviours, an opportunity the club have readily taken.

"We are proud to demonstrate our full support of Football v Homophobia initiatives and our dedication to kicking out all forms of homophobia in football.

"The club are committed to continuing to provide an inclusive environment for our staff, volunteers, football teams and everyone that attends our matches.”

The special kits are available to purchase on the AFC Telford United online club shop until the end of November.

Capgemini, who have two premises in Telford, have been the club's main kit sponsors for the last 15 years.

Their vice president and event sponsor Billie Major added: “Kicking It OUTfront perfectly combines what we’re all passionate about here in Telford: Active Inclusion and football.

"We understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in making the workplace better and at Capgemini, our support for the LGBT+ community is integral to our ethos."

The event is supported by partners including Football V Homophobia, Telford Mind, Shropshire Youth Association – XYZ Youth Group, Proud Baggies – West Bromwich Albion Football Clubs LGBT+ Supporters' Group and Telford Samaritans.

More information about Capgemini's Active Inclusion Programme is available at https://www.capgemini.com/gb-en/our-active-inclusion-strategy/