Shane Sutton is targeting a return at Curzon for AFC Telford

The experienced Welsh defender admitted his frustration at being sidelined over the last couple of months and that his eagerness to play through pain may have made the injury worse.

Sutton revealed he first felt the hairline fracture in his ankle in July but managed to play through the early weeks of the season, albeit causing more damage to his ankle.

But the former Shrewsbury youngster and Newtown stalwart, who will sit out today's National North visit of Boston United, is eyeing up the trip to Curzon Ashton next weekend as a possible return to Gavin Cowan's side.

"I've been playing it week by week," said skipper Sutton. "I've not even had a week's training yet. The way this week has gone I can't see why I wouldn't be ready for next Saturday.

"I'm trying to push on now and hope there are no more setbacks.

"On Tuesday I did a little bit of running for the first time and it wasn't too sore afterwards.

"I was a bit too eager (to play) and did not want to accept it but I could see it was not getting any better.

"I always try to play on through a knock. But at times I could not even run. Because we won some games I thought I could keep doing this but not once I started to let down the team and manager."

Advertising

Sutton has been receiving extra 'shockwave' treatment in Ludlow and believes he has made progress.

The 30-year-old also suffered a severe burn to his arm when involved in a road accident shortly after undergoing a scan.

"The bone is healed but it's been niggling on the tendon," he said. "I've had what is called 'shockwave' treatment which is basically a metal hammer to your ankle which absolutely kills!

"I think it's helped over the last week. The burn on my arm from the accident was more sore than the ankle but that is OK now."