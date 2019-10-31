AFC Telford extend Billy Sass-Davies loan from Crewe

The 19-year-old Welsh stopper initially checked in on loan from the Railwaymen for a month and has featured three times for Gavin Cowan's men.

Sass-Davies has been part of the improved Bucks squad that picked up impressive results against York and Guiseley before last weekend's trip to Altrincham was rained off.

He looks set to continue as part of Cowan's defence with club captain Shane Sutton still on the way back from an ankle injury.

Telford welcome Boston United to the New Bucks Head on Saturday as 15th takes on 14th in National League North.