Menu

Advertising

AFC Telford extend Billy Sass-Davies loan from Crewe

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have extended the loan of Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies by another month.

Defender Billy Sass-Davies has extended his Bucks stay

The 19-year-old Welsh stopper initially checked in on loan from the Railwaymen for a month and has featured three times for Gavin Cowan's men.

Sass-Davies has been part of the improved Bucks squad that picked up impressive results against York and Guiseley before last weekend's trip to Altrincham was rained off.

He looks set to continue as part of Cowan's defence with club captain Shane Sutton still on the way back from an ankle injury.

Telford welcome Boston United to the New Bucks Head on Saturday as 15th takes on 14th in National League North.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News