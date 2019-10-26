Menu

Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford need to be on our game

By Rosie Swarbrick | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan says his men will have to be at their best if they want to leave Altrincham’s Moss Lane with anything today.

Gavin Cowan

He said: “Every game in this league is very difficult. If you don’t turn up and perform the best you can you can be in trouble. We are just very focused on us and what we are doing, but we have made sure we are prepared for what they have to offer.”

Cowan’s 13th-placed side are five points above their 18th-placed opponents in the National League North table, but he says the table does not mean anything right now.

He said: “I do not look at the table until January. Regardless of where we are, it is all about getting the team right, getting to our target of points and then setting a new target.

“Like last season when we were flying at this time, I’m not focused on the league table, it is a long season and we just need to concentrate on the next game and in the New Year we can address those details.”

