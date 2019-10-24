Extra training helped Aaron Williams sharpen up at AFC Telford

The 26-year-old netted a hat-trick against Guiseley last weekend to end a run of four games without a goal going back to the start of September.

And the summer recruit from Harrogate Town admitted the excellent facilities available to Bucks players had been a help.

"I've had chances but not been sharp enough so have done extra training and gone in on my days off," said Williams.

"The gaffer and Telford organise it so we can go in and do extra work. They're some of the best staff and facilities I've worked with.

"I've always been full-time so I'm still in that mentality. It's not really a day off, it's optional, and for me I'll always go in and loosen off and do some weights or ball work.

"I'm very professional in the way I do things. I do them properly and always have done. The best players in the world do things properly and look where they are.

"I've used Love2Stay in Shrewsbury and we're at Lilleshall on a Tuesday and Thursday. To have those kind of facilities in non-league, especially an ex-England camp, is credit to Gav and his contacts."