AFC Telford keeper Andy Wycherley joins Hednesford Town on loan

Wycherley will be with the Pitmen, where he will play alongside fellow Bucks loanee Andre Brown, until November 23.

The 21-year-old goes straight into the squad for Hednesford’s clash with Redditch United tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have revealed club captain Shane Sutton is nearing a return.

The 30-year-old stopper has not featured in any of the Bucks’ last three games owing to an ankle injury.

And the club moved to clarify that the Welshman’s absence was not related to a recent minor car accident.

A Bucks statement confirmed that Sutton was involved in a crash two weeks ago and sustained minor cuts to his arm.

But the central defender is also recovering from the small fracture in his ankle which has seen him miss three weeks of action for Gavin Cowan’s side.

Sutton is said to be ‘very close’ to a return and could be back in the squad for the National North clash at Altrincham on Saturday.

The club statement said: “We appreciate everybody’s concerns but we are sure everyone will be glad to hear Shane is absolutely fine and is on the verge of being available to train again very soon.”