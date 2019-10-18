Big Matty Stenson promises Telford fans there’s lots more to come

The new Bucks hitman, brought in by boss Gavin Cowan on loan from National League side Solihull Moors, put in a man-of-the-match display against leaders York last weekend, writes Lewis Cox.

He is set to keep his place and lead the line for Telford at home to Guiseley tomorrow, a side who have started the season well and currently occupy a play-off position in seventh.

The 24-year-old earned a big move to Solihull after thrashing in the goals in his first few months at Leamington in the National League North. Prior to that it was Barwell in step three of non-league, where he had made the switch from step six side Leicester Road.

It has been some rise for the big striker, who went close to his first Bucks goal in an impressive display against the Minstermen. He will look to get up and running against Guiseley after admitting he has plenty more to bring to the table.

“Hopefully there’ll be more to come because I haven’t played for a while,” said Stenson, whose loan is initially until January 11.

“I rolled my ankle at Barrow away so York was my first game back from that injury. Once I get properly match fit, you’ll see me running around a lot more.

“I sat out for two-and-a-half years just watching my mates play, so any opportunity to play football is one I’m going to take.

“The dream is to be in the Football League, so I’m just going to keep working hard until I get there.”

Stenson’s career had been in doubt some years earlier. As a teenager at Hinckley, the former Coventry schoolboy endured a traumatic time when he had bone growth on his femur that was damaging the hip joint cartilage.

It required surgery and the chances of success were slim.

It was only the intervention of ex-Shrewsbury and Telford winger Neil Lyne, a youth team coach at Hinckley, that ensured the surgeons went ahead with the procedure.

But Stenson was back playing and firing in goals for Leicester Road, Barwell and Leamington, with Solihull Moors making their move a year ago, agreeing to an 18-month deal. It meant some change for the frontman.

He admitted: “It was completely different because I went from part-time to full-time; it’s not just the intensity of the games that change, it’s what you’re doing at home.

“My body didn’t really adapt at the start, it took a while, but I came back for this pre-season and found my form. But it’s always difficult to try and get into the team at a club like Solihull.”

n Matty Stenson’s full interview can be found in tomorrow’s AFC Telford matchday programme.