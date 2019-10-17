AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan always remained confident

The Bucks boss was prompted to make changes over the recent break from action, with Cowan making four new signings and letting two players depart.

The new-look team made an instant impact against unbeaten National North leaders York last weekend as Telford earned a creditable draw ahead of this Saturday’s clash with seventh-placed Guiseley.

Cowan said: “As a team we want to win every game but it was all about giving our supporters a performance and showing the standards (against York).

“But at the same time we have to keep an equilibrium. We had a difficult couple of results but the only way is to be positive and optimistic.

“I am just as positive now as I was two weeks ago – there is a bigger picture here. I’m glad there’s a feelgood factor again but I always remain positive.”