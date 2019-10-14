AFC Telford 1 York City 1 - Report and pictures

Manager Gavin Cowan has spent the two weeks since they last played on turning around his side’s ailing fortunes, and his hard work showed signs of being rewarded here, not least from the performance of rangy and powerful striker Matt Stenson, who arrived on loan from Solihull Moors in midweek. It wasn’t a one-man show either; Stenson was the obvious catalyst, but fellow debutants Arlen Birch, in a right wing-back role, and goalkeeper Matt Yates also enjoyed solid debuts, lifting the performance levels of those around them.

It would have been four debuts in Bucks colours had left wing-back Riccardo Calder not withdrawn with an injury occurring during the warm-ups, which meant Brendon Daniels starting in his place. Five changes to the team defeated 3-1 at Blyth was Cowan’s clear signal that something had to change, however the momentum shift he sought wasn’t immediately evident. That was largely down to the need to match and nullify York early on.

The visitors looked more assured in possession, and had the clearer chances in the opening 45 minutes. Centre-half Joe Tait dragged a shot wide early on, and not long after fellow defender David Ferguson met Alex Kempster’s low cross but directed his effort wide when he should have done better. With both sides limited to shots from outside the penalty area as the half progressed, it was goalless at the interval.

The Bucks would have been reasonably satisfied to have held York to that point, but their aspirations changed as Stenson really got going. On 54 minutes, the forward brought down a high ball on the edge of the York area and after some deft ball-juggling looped a shot at goal that struck the angle of keeper Peter Jameson’s post and bar.

That shot of energy lifted the crowd, but it brought a response from York, and the opening goal. Former Buck Sean Newton overlapped on the left and cut through the home defence to pull back a low ball for bustling centre-forward Jordan Burrow to sweep the ball home.

The Bucks shrugged off the blow and within a minute, a long throw was only partially cleared to Bucks captain Ellis Deeney; his shot was deflected into the path of Stenson’s strike partner Aaron Williams, but he snatched at the chance and cleared the crossbar. The Bucks sensed York could be vulnerable, and they soon levelled, from an unexpected source; Daniels struck an inviting cross in from the left and although Stenson and Williams lay in wait, it was diminutive midfielder James McQuilkin who stole in and leapt highest to power a header past the flailing Jameson.

York were on the back foot, unable to really assert themselves. Stenson fired a 20-yarder over the crossbar, before Burrow responded for York, Yates standing up well to save his fierce effort from 10 yards. Stenson then had another chance, but receiving the ball wide had the confidence but not the angle to beat Jameson; the keeper smothered his effort, with Williams unable to dink home the loose ball.

The final ten minutes saw Alex Kempster’s low cross from the left looking certain to be forced in from close range, but Yates and his defence manned the pumps to prevent it. The Bucks’ Adam Walker then found some space in the penalty area but his shot with the outside of his foot drifted wide of the far post, and their final effort on goal was a fierce blast from Deeney, striking a half-clearance wide.

It was a fine Bucks showing, and although the win would have been deeply satisfying, for Cowan and his side the point had been made, and a point had been gained.

Teams

AFC Telford United: Yates, Lilly, Daniels, Deeney (c), Sass-Davies, Streete, Birch (White 78), Walker, Stenson (Dinanga 85), Williams, McQuilkin. Unused Substitutes: Royle, Knights, Lait.

York City: Jameson, Dyer, Ferguson, Newton, McNulty (c), Tait, Moke (Green 77), McLaughlin (Durrell 67), Burrow, Bond (McFarlane 85), Kempster. Unused Substitutes: Spratt, Whitley.

Referee: Richard Aspinall. Assistants: Mark Billingham, Daniel Pattison.

Attendance: 1305.