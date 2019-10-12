Gavin Cowan happy with added competition at AFC Telford

Defenders Arlen Birch and Riccardo Calder, goalkeeper Matt Yates and striker Matt Stenson are in line for debuts against leaders York City at the New Bucks Head today.

Cowan revealed his Bucks squad needed changes in the wake of their previous clash, a disappointing defeat at lowly Blyth two weeks ago.

But the Telford chief was keen to stress that, while the struggling squad required a lift, he was not going to rip up the plans and start again.

"With Matty as well as the others we just wanted fresh faces to give us that kick-start," said Cowan.

"I feel we needed fresh impetus and a few fresh faces to wake everyone up and bring us back to earth with a bit of perspective.

"Fresh faces are always good and it's good competition.

"Absolutely I've been impressed. They're eager to impress and contribute. They want to earn the respect from their team-mates. It was what we needed."

Loan goalkeeper Yates has joined from Derby for the entire season while striker Stenson, from Solihull Moors, has checked in on loan until January 11.

All four have trained with their new team-mates ahead of today's clash with the unbeaten Minstermen and Cowan admitted there has been a hike in standards and momentum for the tough contest.