Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford have fresh momentum

Telford are near the end of what Cowan described as feeling like an international break and, with plenty of hard training sessions under their belt, the boss insists his new-look side are fitter and sharper than before.

The Bucks, with four new signings in their ranks, return to action at home tomorrow, attempting to end a run of three defeats against unbeaten leaders York City.

“The big statement around the group and changing rooms is that there has been a momentum shift,” said Cowan.

“It’s been a real shift in momentum for us, we feel optimistic about everything.

“Ultimately the players have got to take responsibility over that white line. They need to do the club justice.

“My role is to help them and over the last 10 days we’ve worked incredibly hard to help them in every way possible.

“We’ve had a kind of international break, almost, where we’ve worked incredibly hard and are fitter and sharper.

“There’s a lot of detail that’s gone into training with the fresh faces. I feel like we’ve done everything to get us back to the standards we expect of ourselves.”

Advertising

After Telford’s latest defeat to lowly Blyth, Cowan admitted changes were needed in his squad.

The boss let Steph Morley, who rejoined former club Leamington, depart, while striker Andre Brown also moved out on loan.

Right-back Arlen Birch checked in on a free transfer before former Aston Villa youngster Riccardo Calder, a left-sided defender, followed suit.

Cowan then brought in Matt Yates, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from Derby County to compete with Andy Wycherley, before hitman Matty Stenson before the latest new face on loan from Solihull Moors.

Advertising

The Bucks chief continued: “We want performances and that starts with standards. Training has been very good, a big momentum shift with a lot of optimism and positivity.

“There’s definitely a mentality shift that we’ve been waiting for. It’ll be a very tough test but we’re focused.

“I still believe in our original plan. It’s just sometimes you’ve got to adapt and freshen things up and that’s what I’ve done.”