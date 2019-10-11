AFC Telford v York City: Gavin Cowan relishing taking on the league leaders

But boss Gavin Cowan, who has made four new signings since Telford’s last fixture – the disappointing defeat at Blyth – is only focused on his side putting in a positive performance in front of the Bucks faithful, writes Lewis Cox.

Striker Matt Stenson this week became the fourth new signing since Blyth by checking in on loan from Solihull Moors.

He joins Arlen Birch, Riccardo Calder and Matt Yates all looking to make their bows against former Football League side York City tomorrow.

The Bucks manager has had a busy 10 days shaking up his squad and has seen a shift in positivity during training sessions.

“They’re part of a group,” Cowan said of his new recruits. “No-one’s got the divine right to come in and play.

“Everybody is vying for the spot because, if I was still playing it’d certainly be one I’d want to play in against the leaders, a huge club.

“I think they’ve got 26 pros, it’s one that could be a huge scalp for us. We’re very optimistic and positive.

“We’re very focused on a performance in-house. If we get that right you’d like to think it’d bring us rewards.”

Cowan is not daunted by York’s impressive National North record under Steve Watson this term. The Bootham Crescent side are yet to taste defeat in league and cup.

“We make no excuses,” he added. “Off the field they’re in a completely different world to us, like Chester, but we’re in this league. If you start with excuses you’re beaten already.

“On the pitch it’s 11 v 11, they can have the 26 pros and the budget I assume but ultimately it’s 11 v 11. You have to back yourself. We back a team we feel will be very competitive.”

Telford lost three games on the bounce in league and FA Cup action before last weekend’s enforced break due to their early Cup exit.

Cowan conceded changes needed to be made and two players, Steph Morley and Andre Brown on loan, departed the New Bucks Head with four heading in the opposite direction.

“We’re building,” Cowan added. “A fresh start would insinuate we’re scrapping and starting again but we set a standard and expectation to stand up to.

“I’m certainly very eager to do that and am working hard to do so, I know the players are too. This is part of the building process.

“In weeks ahead I hope we’re not even remembering the period just gone because we have a positive season.”

The unbeaten Minstermen are flying this season and Cowan expects Watson’s men to remain in the battle at the top for the remainder of the campaign. But Watson, whose side have won eight and drawn four this term, is wary of Telford’s false league position given the way Cowan has strengthened his ranks.

“It’s another big club in a league they don’t want to be in,” said the former Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Brom man.

“They’ve had an up and down season but have made a couple of impressive signings this week. They’re a better team than probably their league position shows.

“As we’ve found this season, when there’s a team that has done well at the top like us, people tend to lift their game. I’m expecting a really tough away day.”

AFC Telford (3-5-2): Yates; Streete, Sutton, White; Birch, Walker, Deeney, Knights, Calder; Williams, Stenson.

Prediction: Draw

“It’ll maybe be a little bit more difficult to work out what they’ll do.”