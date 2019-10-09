Gavin Cowan expecting to see a Telford recovery

The Bucks are coming towards the end of an enforced two-week break due to their early FA Cup exit to Nantwich Town, one of three straight deflating defeats.

Cowan promised changes to his under-performing squad after the most recent reverse at Blyth, and has since made three signings.

Telford trained last night and over the weekend while without a fixture. Cowan said: “Everybody loves the story of the person or team that were down and came back from the brink to achieve something in the season and that’s what I’m asking for.

“That’s what I’m asking supporters to do. There will be doubters but I’m asking them to believe, trust and be a part of it. We’ll turn the tide.”

The boss, whose side are 16th in National North ahead of Saturday’s visit of leaders York, knows what it is like to be part of a successful Bucks side.

“When you play for a club like AFC Telford you’re expected to perform,” he added. “I played and captained the club. We had a phenomenal season. We were 32 games unbeaten, there was a huge expectation on our shoulders.

“Now the players have to deal with that, we created that expectation, we can’t moan about it – this us what you sign up for.”