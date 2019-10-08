Gavin Cowan calling on fans to stick by AFC Telford

The Bucks are going through a tough patch having lost three games in a row ahead of their return to action against National North leaders York City on Saturday.

Cowan accepts fans will voice their opinion but wants them to stick by his team.

“I think it’s absolutely right that fans get to voice their opinion, it just doesn’t mean the opinion is right,” said Cowan.

“I suppose the reason we’re in the job and paid to do the job is because that’s what the club trust us to do.

“Ultimately we’re in a position where it’s not going our way. Supporters are very emotional with every tackle and goal. They’re passionate about their football club and that’s why I stayed to have a chat with them (after Blyth). It was to explain, look, you have to stick with it in these tough times.

“There’s a lot of people that get caught up with the emotion and drama. Without knowing it, they quite enjoy it – but I don’t. I don’t enjoy the drama and negative stimulation.

“When you’re a supporter that travels all the way to Blyth and pays all the money then absolutely you should have your say. But it should be voiced in the right way and from an understanding it might not always be correct.

“Supporters will be blaming me and the players. They’re very passionate and want someone to blame. As the manager you take on the brunt of it.

“But I’ve got broad enough shoulders. I’m passionate about the football club, desperate to see it do well.

“In life you get setbacks and knockbacks but what do you do? Wither and die or stand up and be counted? This is where we can remain positive and buoyant.”