We’re not ripping up everything at Telford – Gavin Cowan

Steph Morley left the New Bucks Head on Monday – with more departures and arrivals expected before Telford return to action at home to York City on October 12.

But boss Cowan is only searching for ‘slight changes’, with Bucks ‘not too far away’ from where they want to be – despite a poor start to the season.

“We’re not ripping it up and starting again,” he said. “We’re very positive and optimistic about moving forward. I wouldn’t have changed the recruitment in the summer, it was the right thing to do at the time.

“But we do have to make slight changes. It means the players that are in there at the moment have to work hard to keep their place.

“We’ve got to work hard to make sure we can help them and make us better.

“We stay united, we stay together. It’s not so long ago we had seven points out of nine games.

“I think the nature of the defeats, losing at home to Chester, local rivals, losing to a team in a lower league and then losing to the bottom of the league - that’s tough to take all in one go.

“It’s a good punch to the stomach but the players’ feeling is we’re not too far away.

“You make your own luck. We’ve got to did really deep now, work hard to change the momentum and I fully believe we’ll do that.”